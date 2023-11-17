Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition worth it?

You can’t get enough of Baldur’s Gate 3? We have good news then, Larian Studios is launching the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition. We’ll go over its contents, its price, and give you our thoughts on whether pre-ordering the BG3 physical Deluxe Edition is worth it.

It would be an understatement to say physical copies of video games have seen higher popularity than they do today. Larian said to hell with that, as it did with many conventional developer tropes, and is giving us the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition. Is it worth buying? Let’s find out.

What does the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition include?

Everything included. Image via Larian Studios

As you’d expect, the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition includes all of the digital Deluxe Edition content. Its appeal lies in the physical aspect, and Larian does not disappoint in that department. You can set up a small BG3 shrine in the corner of your room with all the little “goodies,” as Larian calls them, that are included in the packaging.

Here’s the full content list of the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition:

Physical disc copy of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, including all in-game DLC and digital bonus content

Physical disc copy of the Baldur’s Gate 3 original soundtrack

Double-sided cloth world map

Thirty-two stickers of BG3 origin characters, iconic D&D monsters, and more

Flaming First and Mark of the Absolute fabric patches

Large Mind-Flayer poster

Collectible game box

Depending on your platform, the game itself will be stored on one (PC), two (PlayStation 5), or three (Xbox Series X|S) discs. The soundtrack comes on three discs regardless of platform.

Playable-on-disc? Must be the Baldur's Gate 3 – Deluxe Edition.



Preorder: https://t.co/akFhQIQ4ie



The Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox, and PC includes the Digital Deluxe edition, as well as exclusive physical feelies, including a 3-disc OST, map, and more – all for $79.99. pic.twitter.com/rPFTpbHPwh — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) November 16, 2023

Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition worth buying?

At $79.99, the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition is absolutely worth it. It costs $20 more than the base game and $10 more than the digital Deluxe Edition, but you get plenty of physical content that more than makes up for that price difference.

Considering how many AAA games’ Deluxe Editions cost more than $79.99 and the bonus content usually peaks at a few days of early access, a couple of cosmetic items, and maybe some in-game currency, the package provided by the BG3 physical Deluxe Edition looks like a steal.

If you’re convinced, you can pre-order the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S from Larian’s official website. Pre-orders could go out of stock at times but are usually reinstated soon thereafter.