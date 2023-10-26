How to get and use the Strange Chunk of Amber in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Blood of Lathander is the first Legendary weapon that you can get in Baldur’s Gate 3 at Act One, however, you need the Strange Chunk of Amber item to acquire this much sought-after mace.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with Legendary weapons and armor, but most are found in the latter two Acts of the game. The Blood of Lathander is a powerful weapon that can carry most characters through the entire game, though you need to solve a puzzle and find this specific item to wield it yourself.

Where to find the Strange Chunk of Amber in Baldur’s Gate 3

This Strange Item can be found amongst other useful tools on either side of the Inquisitor’s room | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Strange Chunk of Amber item can be found in the Inquisitor’s Room inside the Crech Y’llek, under the Rosymorn Monastery. In order to get here you either have to bring Lae’zel or fight your way through the Githyanki Crech found on the Mountain Pass.

You then need to get the Githyanki Signal by slaying the boss in the Captain’s Quarters to advance to the Inquisitor’s Room. If you haven’t already cleared out this area, then you need to complete the short story cutscene and ensuing fight.

You need to venture into the often hostile Githyanki Creche to find this item | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this room has been cleared of enemies and you’ve been an important NPC, turn to the rightmost room seen above. The Strange Chunk of Amber can be found in a display case near the doorway and is hard to miss. From here, you can use this newfound tool to acquire the Blood of Lathander mace.

How to use the Strange Chunk of Amber in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Strange Chunk of Amber is not the weapon you might be seeking, as it is a decoy meant to sidetrack or fool adventurers. Instead, it marks the location of the area where you can find the actual Blood of Lathander.

If you already have started the Blood of Lathander quest, it will automatically update with the location of the puzzle room, but if not you can also get started on this quest with a successful Religion check. With this in mind, I recommend you hand it off to Shadowheart or any other character that has proficiency in Religion, as they’ll get more use out of it than you will.

