How to fix error code 119120612 in Baldur’s Gate 3

Several fixes for a frustrating error are available.

The long wait for Baldur’s Gate 3 is over but players are encountering some frustrating errors that are hampering their progress, including error code 119120612.

Due to the huge popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, errors are to be expected, particularly those that are server-side, but one particular error has been causing major problems for players.

Error code 119120612 is caused by a corrupted saved game, which could be present for several reasons—including an issue with the Steam client or Windows Defender issues.

Thankfully, there are fixes that should mean your adventures around Faerun will not be halted for an extended period of time.

How to fix error code 119120612

There are several solutions that should be attempted to fix error code 119120612 in Baldur’s Gate 3, though some take longer to complete than others. Thankfully, none of the solutions are particularly complicated.

Here are the solutions, which you should complete in the following order:

Ensure you’re running the game as an administrator. You can do this by right-clicking the game and selecting the “Run as administrator” option.

Make sure you have deleted the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3, including any save files.

Uninstall the game and then reinstall it.

If you are still encountering issues and the error code 119120612 message, it could be that the servers are busy and you may need to wait and try again. Due to the popularity of the game, this may occur regularly.

Should the issue persist, you can contact Larian Studios directly to request support.

