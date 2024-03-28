Category:
Baldur's Gate

BG3 players finally understand why Astarion disapproves of almost every choice you make

Astarion disapproves.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 07:26 am
Astarion, the pale elf, standing under the moonlight in BG3
Image via Larian Studios

Astarion isn’t a fan of acts of kindness that show vulnerability, like warning murder victims they’ll be killed in cold blood, or helping the Gnomes escape the tyranny of Nere. But now, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have finally figured out why Astarion is the way he is.

Recommended Videos

Since I started playing Baldur’s Gate 3, I thought Astarion was an impish yet charming companion who’s simply overjoyed with his newfound freedom. Besides all that, it was clear he saw kindness as weakness, and would only help out for personal gain. But when a player explained on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit on March 27 that Astarion is like this because he’s been enslaved and tortured, and not a single person tried to help him for 200 years, my entire perception changed. 

“Then the very same day you finally break free, you meet a person who will go out of their ways to help others, who doesn’t ask anything in exchange, who gets themselves in harm’s way just to protect others because that’s what a good person does, just imagine that, it must feel like destiny is slapping you in the face. Here is the person you so badly needed, (in what he thinks) after you needed them,” the post reads. 

A screenshot of Astarion's back scars in BG3.
The best way to learn Astarion’s story is to romance him or play as him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, it’s no wonder Astarion is bitter. He’s been hurt and tortured too many times to believe in goodness of heart, and it seems he’s reached a point in life where he thinks if he didn’t get any help, why should anyone else? Besides all that, I’ll add that being crude is simply one of his coping mechanisms to avoid getting hurt again. If you don’t help anyone and you don’t open up, you can’t get hurt, right? 

In the end, Astarion grows so much as a character, and you see him approving of you helping children and those in need. He’ll still be his old self—mischievous and witty—but he emerges a better person at the end (if you don’t let him Ascend).

Honestly, I could write hundred-page long essays on Astarion’s character, but it all boils down to one thought—Larian Studios did an amazing job developing him. Astarion, together with other BG3 companions, has so many layers and so much depth. If you want to find out more about his story, I recommend romancing him or playing as the origin character.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
An image of an NPC clad in full armor standing in a rocky area in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 reportedly passes 15 million copies sold as Larian prepares to move on
Minthara, the drow, from Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 reportedly passes 15 million copies sold as Larian prepares to move on
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Which should you play?
A screenshot of a dragon breathing fire in DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Dragon’s Dogma 2 vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Which should you play?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
An image of an NPC clad in full armor standing in a rocky area in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 reportedly passes 15 million copies sold as Larian prepares to move on
Minthara, the drow, from Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 reportedly passes 15 million copies sold as Larian prepares to move on
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 23, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Which should you play?
A screenshot of a dragon breathing fire in DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Dragon’s Dogma 2 vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Which should you play?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 22, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.