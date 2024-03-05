Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree these 4 charismatic NPCs should get romance quests too

There are plenty of romance options to choose from Baldur’s Gate 3, but players have today heartily agreed there could always be more, with four specific NPCs at the top of the wishlist for eager gamers.

Despite what some players believe, there is more to BG3 than romancing all the companion characters. However, as many of your dialogue options and story outcomes are tied to romance and your companions, it’s easy to see why it’s a heavily discussed topic in the BG3 community… among other thirsty reasons, and that’s why on March 4 the community turned discussions to which NPCs they want to see as new romance options.

Dammon is the handsome blacksmith who assists Karlach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The original suggestion was Jaheira, but BG3 fans also added Nine Fingers Keene, Dammon, Alfira, and Raphael as those they’d most love to see get romancing side quests.

From the beginning, Dammon has always been popular in the BG3 fandom because he has a heart of gold and is willing to help Karlach with her heart problems free of charge, which is a scarce mindset for an NPC in the world of Faerun. On top of that, players are more than willing to show him that there’s more to life and love than infernal machinery.

Nine Fingers Keene and Raphael aren’t surprising choices, as players seem to have a passion for bad men and women. Being a Fiend, Raphael certainly meets all the criteria for that. And, Keene is the leader of an underground syndicate with a voice that players are enchanted by. So, it’s easy to see why these two are at the top of lists.

Although Bards aren’t one of the most popular classes in BG3, Alfira, the sweet Tiefling with the beautiful and enchanting voice, is apparently the only Bard players want. She also happens to sing as you’re traveling, making your journey feel like an actual heroic experience. However, if you play as the Dark Urge, let’s just say you have to be careful, or you’ll submit to your urges and kill her, which means you wouldn’t be able to romance her anyway.

Having more romance options would add another intriguing layer to BG3, but it’s unclear whether Larian will ever include romance quests for NPCs in a future update or DLC. However, if a romance DLC were ever to be released that contained these five popular NPCs, I’m sure everyone would be clamoring to buy the update.

For now, we’ll have to stick with our beloved Astarion, Shadowheart, and Karlach.