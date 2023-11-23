Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Black Friday sales

Black Friday is a good time to stock up on games, but for those of you who want to get Baldur’s Gate 3, I have bad news for you.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no active deals for Baldur’s Gate 3 which is disappointing but not too surprising given how popular the game is. We will keep watching if any good deals arise and update this article accordingly but our next reliable bet for a discounted BG3 would be the winter sale, although don’t expect any major discounts there either.

Best Black Friday Baldur’s Gate 3 deals

If you’re still interested in picking up Baldur’s Gate 3 here are the current prices and stores it’s available at. The offers are split into the US and UK regions to make it easier for you to find the right price.

Best Black Friday Baldur’s Gate 3 deals (US)

In the US, you can get Baldur’s Gate 3 via Steam or PlayStation Store in either a regular or Deluxe Edition. All editions are currently at full price ranging from $60 to $80. Unfortunately, there’s nothing at Best Buy or Amazon and the only discounted key was available on CDKeys but it’s now out of stock.

If you have a choice between the platforms, Steam is currently cheaper than PlayStation Store by ten dollars. Even though there’s no Deluxe Edition on Steam you can still get the base game and the Deluxe upgrade separately and still save money. It’s worth keeping an eye out on CDKeys in case it restocks if you want to save a few bucks though.

Best Black Friday Baldur’s Gate 3 deals (UK)

The same situation is in the UK. Your best bet is to get a copy from Steam or PlayStation Store as no other sites like Currys, Box, or Amazon have anything related to Baldur’s Gate 3. The only discounted key was available on CDKeys but it’s now out of stock, although it might be worth keeping an eye out in case it restocks.

As I said, things look pretty dire on Black Friday for Baldur’s Gate 3. You know it’s bad when even Amazon doesn’t have anything for it. If you’re wondering about the game’s physical edition, there are currently pre-orders opened through the official BG3 website. Those will be shipping in the first quarter of 2024 should you decide to get yourself one.