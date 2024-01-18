Baldur’s Gate 3 Spellcrux Amulet: Where to get it and how it works

The Spellcrux Amulet is undoubtedly among the most powerful necklaces in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it also requires active effort on the part of its user.

Because of the way this amulet works, there isn’t a single reason to remove it from your inventory. You only need to put the necklace on for five seconds to reap its benefits, after which you can swap back to your favorite piece no questions asked. Read on to learn where to find this amulet and how to use the unique and powerful ability that comes alongside it.

How to get the Spellcrux Amulet in BG3

The Spellcrux Amulet can be found in Act two of BG3 in the prison of Moonrise Towers. The neckwear doesn’t come without a fight, but there are a couple different ways you can navigate things (this is Baldur’s Gate, after all).

The Amulet is dropped by The Warden, who regularly can be found patrolling the prison in the basement beneath Moonrise Towers. This is the same prison the Tieflings from the Grove will be locked in if you sided with them back at the Druid’s Grove, and it’s also where Wulbren and his Deep Gnome homies will be if you accidentally caused an exodus from The Underdark by using the forge too early (not pointing any fingers). Killing (or at least knocking out) The Warden is almost a given if you’re rescuing either of those parties from prison, which makes for the perfect opportunity to pick up the Spellcrux Amulet during your prison break.

The Warden’s exact location

This can and will change depending on who you have or haven’t aggroed or rescued, so read carefully and make sure you’re taking your progress into account when searching for The Warden to get the Spellcrux Amulet.

The Warden’s normal location is inside of Moonrise Towers prison, on the second floor of the spire that raises out of the chasm in the middle of the prison. This room is the Warden’s office (though it is not officially named anything), which means it’s also the location you can find Wulbren’s Hammer, which can help out significantly with your prison break.

She was like this when I got here, I swear! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few different ways to reach the Warden’s room, and all of them are equally viable for getting the Spellcrux Amulet. You can:

Pick any of the locked doors and sneak in

and sneak in Kill any of the Cultists on the ground floor of the prison and take their key

Jump onto the wooden scaffolding on the outside of the spire and scale your way to the second story

There is only one “wrong” thing you can do that will make the Spellcrux Amulet unreachable, and that would be knocking The Warden into the chasm surrounding the spire in Moonrise Prison, which renders a corpse unlootable.

I wonder what kind of goodies she was carrying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve already advanced past the point where prison breaking is an option, The Warden will switch locations. If you lead an all-out assault on Moonrise Towers alongside The Harpers, she can be found on the first floor where she will take part in the massive battle that ensues. If you can catch her while she’s still in the prison, however, you should. It makes for a significantly easier fight, though she drops the Spellcrux Amulet either way.

How to use the Spellcrux Amulet

The Spellcrux Amulet is a Very Rare necklace that grants the Bonus Action “Spell Slot Restoration.” You may be able to guess the necklace’s effect already, but the specifics are what really make it pop. So long as the necklace is equipped, you will be able to find and use Spell Slot Restoration in your Spellbook or under the Common tab of your hotbar.

An absolute crux. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ability is a Bonus Action that can be used once per Long Rest in or out of combat. The effect is simple: Use the Spell Slot Restoration ability granted by the Spellcrux Amulet to restore a single spell slot of any level. This means you can cast a level six spell as your Action, and then use your Bonus Action to restore that level six spell slot in the same turn (though you should wait until you’re out of combat, at which point the ability won’t consume any action economy).

The best part? Once you have used your daily charge of Spell Slot Restoration, there’s no reason to keep the amulet equipped. While out of combat, you can equip the Spellcrux Amulet, restore a spell slot immediately, and then switch back to your preferred necklace (for me, the Necklace of Elemental Augmentation).