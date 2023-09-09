Baldur’s Gate 3 players weigh in on the “one legitimate complaint” about masterful RPG

In the hundreds of thousands of hours players have spent going through the acts of Baldur’s Gate 3, there aren’t too many complaints in the game that players share. Well, not many outside of one particular problem that plenty of fans have pointed out online, and it might be the simplest part of the RPG.

As a game that focuses on you controlling one player at a time, even inside combat, fans have expressed their pain over the jump mechanic on Reddit, especially when it is supposed to happen automatically. When traveling from one area of a big area to another, nothing is more frustrating than finding out you lost a member—but not to death, just to the unbeatable enemy of a five-foot jump.

If you forget to ungroup that player from your squad, switching over to control them means your other three players will start making their way to that same gap, wherever it may be. If you do ungroup them, you can switch over to their perspective and see what the issue is, most often solved by having to manually have them jump over that spot that the rest of the team did on their own.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a game-breaking or rage-quit-inducing bug, but a little frustration that can add up with other things, like forgetting to save before a big fight or not preparing the spell Pass Without Trace before sneaking around. I can speak from experience: it’s not the problem that the rage-quit is about, but it’s the one that teeters you over the edge and makes you go touch grass in the real world instead of the Forgotten Realms.

The sentiment was shared in that Reddit thread, with the original poster calling it the “one legitimate complaint” for the well-respected game. For the people who think that your characters just don’t have the strength to jump that far, the top comment on the thread addresses just that. It should be the ones with low strength who get left behind, but the Barbarian “Karlach gets left so it’s definitely not a strength thing, running into battle tankless accidentally, repeatedly.”

Larian Studios have been quick to make changes in Baldur’s Gate 3, whether it be minor ones like framerate issues or major ones like adding new endings for beloved characters. We’ll see how long it takes to fix this one, but it should be as easy as jumping that gap should’ve been for my Karlach 30 minutes ago.

