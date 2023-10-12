Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s masterplan to kill harpers ends with a surprising result

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already shown players that there is more than one way to approach any quest, but in addition to the proposed conventional solutions, you can be creative, often producing surprising results.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 12, players discuss the results of releasing a monster at the Last Light Inn.

Months after its initial release, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a chance to experience different results and experiences from each consecutive replay, inspiring players to reveal all the possible options and approaches to solving quests and missions.

To further inspire players to take the creative approach, developers have placed various items throughout the game that can offer additional solutions to your quests. One of these is Iron Flask, which contains a hostile Spectator.

One player came up with the idea of releasing the Spectator upon the Last Light Inn to kill the Harpers in Cursed Shadowlands. To his surprise, Harpers turned out to be more than capable of dispatching the Spectator, not only that, but they hung its body on the front gates as a warning.

Features like these attract many players to Baldur’s Gate 3 repeatedly. Just when you think you are done, something undiscovered pops up. As one player said, “The more I see about BG3, the more I realize I missed despite being a completionist explorer and quest achiever! I had no idea any of this with the Iron Flaks existed as I went another way through that quest.’’

We hope many more features lie uncovered in the Baldur’s Gate 3 realms. We count on players to find them all and ensure they are documented. This is the only way to gather them in one place for other players to enjoy.

About the author