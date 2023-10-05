Baldur’s Gate 3 players left furious after Werewolf companions discovery

Baldur’s Gate 3 players felt a sting of disappointment after learning Larian Studios reportedly had big plans to include a werewolf companion but scrapped it at some point during development.

Data miners found traces of a character named Helia hidden in the game’s files. This halfling werewolf bard had a collection of voice recordings, implying she was planned to be a companion at one stage in the RPG title’s production. People are bummed she didn’t make it into the Larian game, lamenting what could have been.

Many noted adding a character like Helia would pave the way for more dark paths, similar to those with Minthara. Plus, the dynamics between a werewolf and Astarion, a companion who is a vampire and can turn players into one, could have been interesting.

Even though this character isn’t in the final game, many players are still hopeful Helia or another werewolf character, might show up in future DLC.

Maybe we’ll even get a werewolf class sometime in the future. In Baldur’s Gate 2, players could technically become a werewolf as a Druid using the shapeshifting skill. So, having a playable werewolf in the world isn’t totally new.

It’s up to the developers now. If they add the BG3 character and potential class in a future update or DLC, players would be thrilled. If they don’t, players might resort to using werewolf mods to play as one instead.

The good news there, at least, is this mod already exists online.

