Baldur’s Gate 3 players just realized one companion is the Elon Musk of Faerun

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are only just coming to the realization that one of their companions is filthy rich—and the game is completely glossing over it.

There are many companions who can accompany you on your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, all of whom have their own characteristics and quirks, but it’s now become clear that one of them, in particular, appears to be hiding their wealth.

Gale, the magic-hungry wizard who always pesters you for a magical artifact for them to consume, actually seems to have enough money to buy all of the artifacts he could ever need and is, in fact, the Elon Musk of Faerun. For some reason, the game and the other characters don’t ever mention this despite the numerous hints that make it pretty obvious he is swimming in gold. BG3’s Gale is super rich! Image via Larian Studios On Reddit, user ‘dont_knowwwwwwww’ started a discussion on Gale’s wealth and highlighted the many ways it is displayed in the game. Gale has his own private tower, they argue, which is right on the shorefront with beautiful views over the ocean. He even carries a Scroll of True Resurrection on him at all times—which are supposed to cost over 25,000 gold.

The post finishes by asking a very important question—why do the characters spend the majority of the game sleeping on the ground and eating food they have stolen in their adventures when they have a friend who could take them to Faerun’s version of a Michelin Star restaurant every night? I have a bigger question though—why does he pester us to give him artifacts to consume? Surely he can just buy whatever he wants. I already really disliked Gale and this has made me hate him even more. I might just start up another Dark Urge playthrough so I can tear his hand off all over again.

Let’s just hope the Elon Musk of Faerun doesn’t buy whatever social media platform is popular in Baldur’s Game 3 and completely run it into the ground.