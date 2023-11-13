Baldur’s Gate 3 players found the most horrifying way to end Act one

This might even be too dark for the Dark Urge.

Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves players with a multitude of decisions, and some are more nuanced than others. However, one player found what might be the most terrifying resolution to Act one.

While most players approach Act one by deciding whether to side with the Druids of the Emerald Grove and Tiefling refugees or the Cult of the Absolutist Goblins, one player found an especially unique spin on executing an “evil” playthrough as the Dark Urge.

I’m going to preface this by saying that it will include spoilers. While the game has been out for a minute and many players have gotten through Act One, this specific series of events isn’t something most players have seen in their games.

As a fan posted to Reddit on Sunday, Nov. 12, it’s possible to do something “even more unsettling” than siding with the Goblins attacking the Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, what this player decided to do was to steal the Idol of Silvanus worshipped by the Druids without investigating the Druid’s tyrannical temporary leader, Kagha.

Taking the idol leads to a cutscene in which the Druids effectively declare war against the refugees they were previously protecting. They will slay all of the strongest Tieflings before imprisoning the rest. The remaining Druids then kill the imprisoned refugees.

What makes this line of action so “unsettling” is how easily players can seemingly sit back and watch it all happen without needing to involve themselves in the fighting until all the Tieflings are slain, even though the player is the one who stole the idol in the first place.

“This, I think, is the most horrifying and evil way to handle Act one,” the player said. “It was so bad that I definitely felt shook after.”

Considering how difficult it is for many players to stomach raiding the grove during a conventionally executed “evil” playthrough, it’s safe to say this isn’t for the faint of heart. But for those looking to explore the darkest elements of Baldur’s Gate 3, you have a new way to play out Act one.