Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t stop thinking about this heartbreaking animal interaction

Baldur’s Gate 3 has countless encounters, and depending on your choices in Act One, you may have missed one animal interaction that has left some fans emotionally torn.

After entering the Shadow-Cursed Lands in Act Two, if you’ve sided with the absolutist cult, a group of goblins is supposed to direct you to Moonrise Tower. Even as far as evil playthroughs are concerned, some players aren’t fond of how the goblins treat their furry companions.

Before we go any further, I’d like to leave a spoiler alert for those of you who haven’t gotten to Act Two in your “evil” or Cult of the Absolutist playthrough.

During an interaction with some goblins, you notice that one goblin is throwing a bone and attempting to get his hyena to fetch the bone that is in a dangerous part of the cursed lands. If you say nothing and let the goblin force the hyena to fetch the bone, you will see the hyena run out of sight and hear a noise that makes it clear the hyena has died.

If you interrupt the goblins’ command you can, they will tell you that they’re essentially using the hyena the way people used to use canaries in coal mines. You interrupting them does prevent the hyena from running to its death.

In a thread on social media on Thursday, Nov. 9, numerous players recounted how this interaction and dialogue that you can have with the hyena through animal speaking is among the most heartbreaking aspects of the game.

“They beat me because I am weak,” the hyena will say. “Because I am soft. Even though I try my best.”

While it’s not possible to take the hyena with you, you can convince the hyena to run away from the goblins to find safety away from the cursed lands. Many players also noted that one of their favorite things to do is force the goblin that threw the bone to go fetch it themselves, which of course leads to them dying at the hands of the shadow curse.