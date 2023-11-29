Baldur’s Gate 3 features many different narrative choices that will change your whole story. An evil playthrough will allow you to experience a lot of different things. But sometimes, the rewards for making the right decision are too worthy to skip.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 28, a user wrote it wasn’t worth it at all to make one particular evil decision that would impact the whole of Act Two. “There’s one thing not worth doing on an evil playthrough… And that’s siding with Kar’niss the drider and following him to Moonrise,” the thread’s author wrote.

Just get rid of him already. Screenshot via Larian Studios

Players will meet Kar’niss while navigating the Shadow Cursed Lands. He’ll hold a Moon Lantern, which helps you travel the area and will be charged with guiding you. The author of the post explained that players would lose the blessing of pixies and have to carry the Moon Lantern for the whole Act if they took the evil route. In that case, the right choice is to kill Kar’niss, take his lantern, and free the pixies to get their blessing. “Astarion and Lae’zel disapproved of my releasing the pixie, but screw them! It’s worth it,” wrote the author.

Many players agreed that it was the best decision to take. They added it would grant players other advantages, such as not having to deal with him in a later fight involving Ketheric. If you’re doing an evil run in BG3, you’ll have two choices: either change it up for once and get the benefits of being a good player, or follow through anyways. Either way, you’ll be able to navigate the Shadow Cursed Lands.