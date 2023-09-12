Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree on one necessity for Larian’s next game

The massive popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3 already has fans wanting more, and many have agreed that Larian Studios’ next project absolutely needs to include a key element that helped bolster BG3’s success.

Players on Reddit yesterday implored Larian to use the same basic formatting for its next game. While the original poster said Larian should make sure to have the same game engine, it seems as though what they really meant is that Larian needs to prioritize open-world exploration without strict direction.

“Everything about it is wonderful and it’s a perfect base for you to go in whatever direction you want,” the Reddit user said. “Please I’m begging for more stories set in the DnD worlds. Like imagine going to any of the elemental planes. Or the fey wild. Take your time, develop your assets. And just keep releasing expansions or sequels in the same engine.”

BG3 uses Larian’s Divinity 4.0 engine that it adapted for the Dungeons & Dragons-themed game, and many players posted responses to this post suggesting that Larian should continue the story of BG3 or do some kind of spinoff or expansion content in a future game.

As one commenter aptly pointed out, Larian had some content that didn’t make the final cut for BG3, so there is a lot more of the BG3 world that the team has already at least started to create, making it very possible that we could see more from where this game came from.

Until then, we’ll just have to go back and re-experience BG3 through a different lens by doing things like evil playthroughs, origin campaigns, or even playing as the Dark Urge.

