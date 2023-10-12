Baldur’s Gate 3 player unwittingly inspires new ‘adorable good’ playthrough category

Every player knows the alignment chart, which includes behaviors like lawful evil, neutral good, and chaotic good. These are not just ways to live your life, but to play games too, but one Baldur’s Gate 3 player has invented a new “adorable good” playthrough category by accident.

A player named knightlady201 shared a memory from their recent Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough under Oct. 11’s Reddit posts. They revealed how in the second act of the game, they naturally stumbled upon Last Light Inn. Although, contrary to practically everyone who got there so far, they followed the sign before entering the location, and left their weapons in a box. This prompted players in the comments to call it an “adorable good” way of playing the game.

“Is this lawful good, or maybe new categories? Adorable good? Gullible good?” one player asked, and the author responded by pointing out that “adorable good” sounds perfect. As far as roleplaying goes and being as polite as you can be, knightlady201 definitely earned themselves a medal.

There were many other compliments knightlady201 garnished for their behavior, and most of them are quite hilarious, frankly speaking. “Tavs from Canada,” one player wrote. “He’s playing the light urge path,” another added.

Unfortunately, the player still eventually had to reload the game and enter with their weapons on them. Everyone who has gone as far as to Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3 knows there is a mini-boss fight by the end of your first interactions with its people, and without any weapons, you’re helpless, and dead quite quickly.

It feels like there is a surge of roleplaying players lately, and maybe knightlady201 is one of them, doing the “adorable good,” playthrough. Recently, another player was fully devoted to their Dark Urge playthrough, and by doing so they actually came up with a valid reason to invade Emerald Grove.

