Baldur’s Gate 3 player somehow missed third act after mistaking it for bad ending

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a frontrunner for game of the year, and much of its success comes from how vast it is. The game has dozens of possible endings, and some of them don’t even require you to enter the third act. One player had one of them and somehow mistook it for a third act.

A player called megaderp675 went to Reddit on Oct. 3, where they called themselves stupid over one major misconception. More specifically, the player pointed out they never saw the titular Baldur’s Gate city, which is introduced in Act Three and never entered the last part of the game whatsoever. Instead, they just killed Gale in Act Two and thought that was it.

It’s possible to use Gale as a nuke in Act Two when exploring Moonrise Towers and coming across the Elder Brain, which controls all Mind Flayers. There, Gale (if he’s in your party, naturally) will come up with an idea to blow himself up in order to destroy it and kill Orin, Ketheric Thorm, and Lord Enver Gortash (and also you and your party). If you let him, he’ll explode, destroying the Mind Flayer Colony and ending the game.

It’s really not a good ending all in all. It lets all the current Mind Flayers loose, and the tadpoles will consume the minds of their hosts, starting an Illithid plague. “It is an ending of sorts. Though not the one destiny had in store for you,” the narrator then says.

Gale is a skilled Wizard, and he also has a bomb inside him. Image via Larian Studios

So yes, it’s an ending of some sort, but it’s still dire. Some players, however, point out that if they didn’t know there was a third act, they would see this as a reasonable option as well. “There is no possible way besides us knowing there’s another chapter that blowing Gale up is not the immediate smart move,” one of the top comments reads.

