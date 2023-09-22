Baldur’s Gate 3 player Photoshopped Lae’zel’s nose on other companions, and it’s terrifying

Once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are known for their creativity when it comes to having unique playthroughs. But, one of them took another step and Photoshopped Lae’Zel nose to other companions. As you might expect, the results are terrific and terrifying at the same time.

A Reddit user called Biribisuto shared their work on the platform on Sept. 21. In their Photoshop attempts, they added Lae’Zel’s nose to all companions you meet early in the game—Astarion, Gale, Shadowheart, Wyll, and Karlach.

It goes without saying each of the companions looks weirder, scarier, and, naturally, more mean with Lae’Zel’s nose on them. It almost feels as if they don’t want to have small talk with you anymore, but want to get straight to the point, and don’t understand jokes at all. Just like our favorite Githyanki.

The top comment in the Reddit thread sums up all of our feelings perfectly: “Thanks, I hate it.”

It was also revealed why the author pursued such a Photoshop rehash. “Made after people requested it in my last post where I gave Lae’zel a normal nose. This really made me realize noses are the true window to our souls,” they wrote. Well, judging by these photos of Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, we can’t disagree with that.

Luckily, some companions look somewhat acceptable. In our eyes, Karlach could still serve as our direct and energetic best friend, though, with that nose, we wouldn’t rush to fix her internal engine as much as we originally did. Players point out other companions as well. “It kind of works for Wyll, like it’s part of the same injury that took his eye,” one of them claimed.

But, there is nothing that will save Shadowheart with Lae’Zel’s nose, who’s just atrocious. If we were to describe how we feel about her new look, we would just insert Don Vito Corleone’s The Godfather meme. Look how they massacred our girl.

