Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds a bloody way to end Act One

It seems like there are only two options when choosing between siding with Goblins and Absolute’s forces or with the Tieflings to save the Grove. But it turns out that there are some more seemingly hidden choices in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 17, a player revealed his choice in Act One, which turned out rather bloody and perfect for a Dark Urge playthrough.

For those who do not know, Dark Urge is a playthrough mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 focused on bloodshed and can be chosen from the character customization menu. And since this is the main theme in this playthrough, you should follow along and choose the bloodiest possible option available.

One player chooses to do just this, and when starting with Act One and successfully defending the Grove, a party breaks out, Tieflings celebrate, and everyone is happy. But Astarion makes one unnecessary comment saying that any party with you would be disgusting. You choose to shove him, and this is where chaos ensues.

A fight breaks out, leaving all of the Tieflings dead, as well as Halsin, Shadowheart, and Wyll. The rest of your companions leave you. And what is left alive of the goblin forces become hostile to you whenever you choose to come back to the camp.

This gives a completely different dimension to Baldur’s Gate 3, quickly turning a group of characters into a single character after a bad turn of events. And it seems perfectly fitting for the Dark Urge playthrough.

The developers thought out this playthrough and designed it well, with choices and consequences that fit perfectly in with the narrative—yet another example of dedication to detail and storytelling of Larian Studios.

