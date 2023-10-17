Baldur’s Gate 3 player crafts ultimate meme to describe your Dark Urge playthrough

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Dark Urge origin story campaign option provides players a prime opportunity to replay the expansion adventure role-play game, and as more people give the Dark Urge a try on their second playthrough, related fan content on the topic has exploded as well.

At this point, it’s barely considered a spoiler that early in your Dark Urge playthrough, there is a high likelihood that you will ultimately wake up in camp with literal blood on your hands after having killed someone while blacked out.

But one player had this happen to them on the same evening as the cutscene in which Astarion admits that he is a vampire spawn in need of someone’s blood to suck. Having a creative mind, the player did what gamers do best to immortalize the rare occurrence by generating the perfect meme for the occasion, and it was glorious.

Using a template of screenshots from the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the player depicted Astarion and the Dark Urge as Mac and Charlie from the infamous episode “The Gang Dines Out,” in which the two characters have separate dinner reservations at the same restaurant.

In the episode’s most memorable scene, the two characters lock eyes from across the restaurant and become conflicted because they want to greet each other, but the people they are with keep telling them to ignore them. This results in the world’s most awkward deer-in-the-headlights staring contest of all time.

The intensely uncomfortable moment is exactly what one might expect to be the case when Astarion woke up to find blood to drink right around the same time that the Dark Urge had just killed someone. If only they had worked together as a team, perhaps Astarion could have drained someone’s blood while the Dark Urge was slaughtering them. Alas, they are on opposite sides of the camp feeling foolish for not having communicated well enough to be on the same page.

