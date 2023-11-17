Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Collector’s Edition price, contents, and how to buy

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest gaming phenomenons that was released in 2023 and is a leading contender for Game of the Year.

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Mac, Baldur’s Gate 3 is set for a fourth separate release before the end of the year with Xbox players finally able to join the party—with news of an official release to be announced at The Game Awards on Dec. 7. The game is now available to pre-order on Xbox Series X|S through the official Larian store, which provides physical releases of the game, and there is a bumper Collector’s Edition that was created.

You can find everything you need to know about the Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 below.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Collector’s Edition contents

The full contents can be found below and are included in a mind-flayer-inspired collector’s box.

Digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3

Custom sticker sheet

25cm Mind Flayer vs Drow battle diorama

160-page hardcover art book

Cloth map of Faerun

Set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets

Metal tadpole keyring

Magic: The Gathering booster pack

Custom-engraved metal d20 based on dice from Baldur’s Gate 3

Certificate of Authenticity

As well as all those physical goodies, the Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 also includes all of the Digital Deluxe DLC content, as shown below.

Exclusive Collector’s Edition Dice Skin

PC or PS5 Dice Skin

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Mask of the Shapeshifter

Cape of the Red Prince

Lute of the Merryweather Bard

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue

Bicorne of the Sea Beast

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer’s Pouch

Digital Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

When is the release window for the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Collector’s Edition?

It’s been sold out for a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The physical Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 was released alongside the main launch of the game on PC and PS5 but has not been made available again with a version for Mac or for Xbox.

It seems unlikely this will change with a fresh release for those platforms, particularly as the new physical Deluxe edition was announced and there was no mention of another release window for the Collector’s Edition.

Unfortunately, that means players have likely missed their chance to get hold of this gear and it will be particularly frustrating for Xbox and Mac players, who never got the chance to purchase.

How to buy the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Collector’s Edition

The Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Collector’s Edition was only available to purchase through the official Larian store but has been sold out for a while.

That means the only way to obtain the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Collector’s Edition now is on resale platforms like eBay—but you’ll likely have to pay significantly more than the original retail price of $259.99.

Having taken a quick look on eBay, there are several available to purchase but the majority come without the game key for Baldur’s Gate 3. You can also look on eBay to purchase specific items from the Collector’s Edition separately, though again they come at a highly inflated price.