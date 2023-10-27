Baldur’s Gate 3 misread inspires the completely bizarre spinoff we didn’t know we needed

After an accidental title misread, which turned Baldur’s Gate 3 into Baldur’s Cafe, fans believe a Baldur’s Gate cozy cafe sim featuring cafe management, adventure, and romancing the companions is a game they need.

BG3 has been a hot game since it launched on Aug. 3, especially with the controversial vampire and bear romance scene, which went viral outside the gaming community. While this scene is spicy, there are many saucy scenes with other companions and tender moments with our romantic companions.

But after one player’s girlfriend misread Baldur’s Gate as Baldur’s Cafe, this sparked a desire among players for a Baldur’s Gate cafe sim.

Although it wouldn’t be an ARPG and would be very different from BG3, many players would still love to play a Baldur’s Gate-themed cafe sim, even more so if every companion has to wear maid outfits.

This story might be similar to other cozy management games where it could feature a young barista struggling to balance their life, work, and studies while trying to find their lifelong partner. Or, in the case of BG3, romantic partners. In the sim, you could craft different coffee and dessert recipes, expand your cafe, increase your friendship levels, and upgrade your shop. It would be a blend of Disney Dreamlight Valley, Isekai: Slow Life, and Animal Crossing. But better.

While this would be a lot of fun, others would prefer it to be a tavern sim, as a nod to the name of the main character in BG3, and it would still fit in with the BG3 era. And players could still have the companions in a tavern maiden outfit.

But it could also work as a visual novel for those who don’t like the cozy art and game style. Before you shoot this idea down entirely, if a visual novel-style romance game can work for Overwatch 2 with Loverwatch, it could certainly work for BG3.

Whether it’s a dating sim, a cafe sim, or a tavern sim, BG3 fans would probably play them all.

