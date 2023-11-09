Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a performance boost on all platforms ahead of Xbox release

Baldur’s Gate 3 is leveling up with major performance improvements across all platforms. As the game prepares for its eagerly awaited debut on Xbox consoles, players can expect a smoother, faster experience thanks to the dedicated work of the development team.

The Dungeons and Dragons RPG title has been a commercial and critical success, but Larian Studios hasn’t been resting on its laurels since its release. It’s been working really hard to make it run better, and it’s paid off today.

Larian has this week shared the results from some BG3 tests the studio has been doing to see how well it runs, and it proves it’s running much better than when it launched.

The secret behind the performance boost lies in memory management. The engineering team has made strides in optimizing how the game uses RAM and VRAM, smoothing out any sudden spikes that can cause lag or crashes. It’s still a work in progress, but the developers will have these improvements ready on all platforms in the coming weeks.

Got a nice present from our engineers. Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back I think this will benefit all platforms too. Still some work left but very close now. pic.twitter.com/xvtUDPFebo — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) November 8, 2023

Fans speculate these performance boosts might be necessary because Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release on the Xbox Series S, which has less powerful specs compared to the Xbox Series X, and would struggle to run otherwise. Still, it’s a welcome change that will benefit everyone, regardless of what platform they play on.

It’s not the first time Larian has been transparent about their efforts to optimise Baldur’s Gate 3’s performance. It touched on it ahead of the PlayStation release in September to make sure its performance was comparable to that of PC and delivered in spades.

The studio’s ongoing efforts to make their games better show how dedicated they are to their work, and sets a high bar for other developers to follow.

As the Xbox community eagerly awaits BG3’s arrival, the promise of a smoother, more responsive experience has gotten PC and PlayStation players just as excited.