Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Oathbreaker armor set in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with secrets and hidden treasures across Faerun, including the Oathbreaker Paladin. You are able to recreate this tortured Paladin’s armor set if you know where to find the right pieces.

The Oathbreaker Paladin appears after your character has broken their Paladin Oath, whether that be from murder, stealing, lying, or any other un-Paladin like behavior. This is an extremely powerful character that exists in your camp for the remainder of the game, unless killed.

You cannot actually get the Oathbreaker set from this Paladin in your camp, and instead need to find the pieces throughout the campaign. If you are trying to find the Oathbreaker set in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to know. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead for the main story.

Where to get the Oathbreaker Armor Set in BG3

You cannot get the Oathbreaker Armor set by slaying the Oathbreaker in your camp. Instead you need to find three different pieces of armor scattered across Faerun to recreate the set. If you do slay the Oathbreaker Paladin, you will be disappointed to see that the knight drops nothing.

You can access the Mind Flayer Colony by investigating the Strange Sound coming from Moonrise Towers | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The piece that you can get at the earliest point in the story is the Fierce Golden Helm. This item can be found in the Mind Flayer Colony underneath Moonrise Towers. You can get here by defeating Ketheric Thorm, jumping down the massive chasm near the prison, or by investigating the strange noise.

Once in the Illithid Colony, you only need to find the room with the lobotomized Bugbear, which comes shortly after your potential encounter with Mizora. You can find the helm next to the table.

Next, you can locate the Flawed Helldusk set for the Gauntlets and Chest pieces. To get this armor, you need to meet with Dammon at Last Light Inn. If you have Karlach in your party, you already need to have helped her fix her Infernal Engine before you can unlock this interaction.

Dammon will require that you help Karlach and find more Infernal Iron for the Flawed Helldusk set | Screengrab by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

To create this set you need additional Infernal Iron. I recommend using the Infernal Iron within the Goblin Camp by Dror Ragzlin to help Karlach, and saving the Infernal Iron in the Shadow Cursed Land to help craft the Flawed Helldusk set. Of course, you can always complete the entire Flawed Helldusk set with Dammon or find the improved version in the House of Hope.

Finally, you can find the Oathbreaker Knight Boots in act three, in the Hidden Passage in the basement of the Ilmater Temple. This is also where you begin the Open Hand Investigation questline that eventually brings you to Baldur’s Gate.