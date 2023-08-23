Baldur’s Gate 3: How to defeat the Ancient Giant Eagle in BG3

If you have been traveling through the Rosymorn Monastery in the Mountain Pass of Baldur’s Gate 3, then you might have stumbled upon an unhappy pair of bald eagles.

These eagles are perched on top of the broken ruins in the monastery and are immediately upset that you have trespassed on their land. In case you’re curious, these are also the bald eagles that stole the Blue Jay’s nest. You might have met the Blue Jay while traversing the Mountain Pass trail to the monastery. If you talked to the bird, then it will tell you to deal with the eagles so it can get its nest back. The eagles are also guarding a weapon you need to complete the stained glass window room in the monastery.

Either way, if you need help defeating the Ancient Giant Eagles in BG3, then I have you covered.

Defeating the Ancient Giant Eagle in BG3

As you may have noticed when initially finding the eagle’s nest, there are two Ancient Giant Eagles that you need to deal with. Luckily, one is not easier to kill than the other, so it doesn’t really matter which one you focus on or kill first.

The nest of the Ancient Giant Eagles. Screenshot via Upcomer

My number one suggestion for fighting the Ancient Giant Eagles is they are weak to fire damage. So any fire coating you can put on your melee weapons or fire spell/scroll you have in your arsenal is the best kind of attack to use. I had Gale in party, for example, who was able to use the spell Fireball, which has massive AoE damage. This spell was able to damage both of the eagles at the same time and had double the damage since it was a fire attack.

If you don’t have a spell-casting proficient character in your party, try to look through any scrolls you might have that could deal some fire damage.

If that fails, then you will have to fight the eagles with whatever your best attacks are. The eagles tend to deal most of their damage at close range, so I stayed away from bludgeoning or slashing attacks and focus on ranged attacks. Shots from an arrow or other elemental spells will get the job done, just not as fast as fire spells.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get a Gremishka Tail in BG3

Once the Ancient Giant Eagles are dead, the Blue Jay will express its gratitude for saving its nest (only if you talked to it previously). You can also loot the eagles’ bodies and grab the ceremonial weapon on the ground for the stained glass window.

About the author