Baldur’s Gate 3: How to cure the Nauseated condition in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with surprises, including numerous mechanics that seemingly come at you out of nowhere. Among those is a somewhat mysterious condition called Nauseated that can be meddlesome and curing the ailment can be frustrating.

While there’s some speculation about how exactly a character can become Nauseated, I have personally only been able to confirm that it comes after drinking from the well next to Auntie Ethel’s teahouse and taking a Long Rest. Though drinking from the well gives you a buff, as is often the case with anything involving Ethel, there is a catch.

How to cure the Nauseated condition in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’ve had a sip from the well in Act One, you will most likely wake up with the Nauseated debuff after your next long rest, and it will tell you that the debuff will last until your next Long Rest. I have confirmed that the debuff should go away if you take another Long Rest.

To be completely honest, there are so many food resources throughout Baldur’s Gate 3 that it shouldn’t be much trouble to take Long Rests back-to-back if you’re concerned about the Nauseated debuff hindering your ability to progress.

If you drink from the well by Auntie Ethel’s you will wake up with this debuff the following day. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

The Nauseated condition has a tooltip that reads as such: “Vulnerable to Psychic and Acid Damage until next Long Rest.”

Outside of taking a Long Rest to get rid of the buff, I have tried drinking an Antidote and using spells like Remove Curse. I didn’t have success removing the condition with anything other than a Long Rest.

Luckily, you’ll only need to worry about having this debuff when facing very specific enemies, so you should be able to get away with adventuring while Nauseated for a day without it being much trouble.

