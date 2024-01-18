Baldur’s gate 3: How to craft Mourning Frost in BG3

Mourning Frost is a fantastic weapon choice for casters of all kinds in Baldur’s Gate 3, but how difficult it is to obtain prevents most players from even figuring out it exists in the first place.

This is because Mourning Frost isn’t just found—it’s crafted, and unlike the Sussur Bark weapon or the Adamantine Forge gear, there’s no clear quest objective designed to help you along the way. This guide will walk you through exactly where to find the three items needed to craft the Very Rare Quarterstaff Mourning Frost in BG3.

Mourning Frost weapon stats in BG3

Mourning Frost is probably one of the best Quarterstaves for any spell caster in this game, but it’s undoubtedly the best option for any that want to focus on cold damage (like Evocation Wizards or Draconic Bloodline Sorcerers). This is because of the two unique Passive Features attached to the weapon: Heart of Ice and Insidious Cold.

Heart of Ice : When dealing Cold damage, the wielder deals an additional one Cold damage.

: When dealing Cold damage, the wielder deals an additional one Cold damage. Insidious Cold : Dealing Cold damage with any spell has a chance to inflict Chilled upon the target. The Chilled Condition makes a creature Vulnerable to Cold damage (they take double damage from Cold).

A frost mage’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, the weapon has the Versatile trait, and deals 1d8 Bludgeoning plus 1d4 Cold damage when used for a melee attack. This can make for a nice Monk Quarterstaff, but the true power of Mourning Frost is definitely in its two passive features.

Heart of Ice is obviously a nice little boon, but Insidious Cold has the potential to double your damage output provided you’re sticking to Cold-based spells. That’s easily done because Mourning Frost also grants its wielder the Ray of Frost Cantrip.

Mourning Frost is a crafted weapon, but you don’t need a forge to craft it. Rather, you just need all three parts of the Quarterstaff in your inventory: the Icy Helve, Icy Crystal, and Icy Metal. Once you’ve found all three, you can simply combine them using the option in your Inventory page. Of course, finding all three parts is way easier said than done.

Where to find the Icy Helve in BG3

The Icy Helve is carried by Dhourn, a Drow who’s been petrified by a Spectator. Dhourn is located directly west of the Selunite Outpost in the southeast portion of The Underdark. There’s a good chance you discovered the Selunite Outpost fast travel point when you first entered The Underdark, so you should be able to save yourself a walk.

Find Dhourn and the Icy Helve here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Directly to the west of the Selunite Outpost, you will encounter a group of petrified statues, one of which is Dhourn. Approaching the statues triggers a cut scene which ends with a Spectator attacking your party and un-petrifying the group of Drow. After defeating the Spectator, loot the Icy Helve from Dhourn’s body.

You hate to see it. Screenshot by Dot Esports One down, two to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Icy Helve is not marked as a Rare or unique item in any way, so take extra care you don’t accidentally dispose of it or neglect to pick it up from Dhourn’s corpse. If you happen to defeat the Spectator without killing Dhourn first, a dialogue cut scene with the man will be triggered. The only possible way it doesn’t end in violence is if you’re playing as a female Drow character, but Dhourn must die if you want to get the Icy Helve.

Where to find the Icy Crystal in BG3

The next part of Mourning Frost is the Icy Crystal. This piece of the weapon is dropped by Filro the Forgotten, who will automatically attack you as you approach the Sussur Tree west of the Myconic Colony in The Underdark.

If you’ve already been to the Sussur Tree and don’t have the Icy Crystal, there’s a very good chance you simply didn’t recognize it as special loot because it appears in Filro’s inventory in the same way any old junk might.

The location of Filro/the Icy Crystal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeat Filro the Forgotten and the Hook Horrors accompanying him, and then you’re free to loot the Icy Crystal from his corpse. Keep a close eye on it in your inventory, as you still need the Icy Metal before you’re able to make use of the other two parts.

Wait, who? Screenshot by Dot Esports Two down, one to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find the Icy Metal in BG3

The Icy Metal is probably the most inconvenient of the three parts to acquire. It’s looted from the Pale Corpse in a secret room on the northern edge of the Myconid Colony. It’s inconvenient because this room is only accessible after completing the quest Defeat the Duergar Intruders. Upon speaking to the Myconid Sovereign after defeating the Duergar, this secret room, referred to as the Sovereign’s refuge, will open.

Quite the refuge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside the Sovereign’s refuge, find the Pale Corpse in the center of the room, and loot the Icy Metal from it. Once you have the Icy Metal, it can be combined with the Icy Helve and the Icy Crystal to craft Mourning Frost.

This one doesn’t get a name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft Mourning Frost in BG3

Once you have the Icy Helve, Icy Crystal, and Icy Metal, combining the three into Mourning Frost is simple. Bring up your Inventory, open the drop down menu on any of the parts, and select Combine.

This will bring up a Combination menu with three slots. Drag and drop the other two parts into the empty slots, and hit Combine.

It’s beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The parts will combine to form Mourning Frost, which will immediately be added to your inventory, cold and ready to rumble.