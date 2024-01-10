Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Open Hand Monk build in BG3

The Way of the Open Hand is perhaps the strongest of all Monk subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3, but simply selecting the subclass doesn’t guarantee a successful build. The options and paths within this subclass leave plenty of room for error, so it’s important to have a game plan and to know what to prioritize as you level up.

This guide will clearly list and justify the best Open Hand Monk builds in BG3, while also providing different options wherever possible so you don’t have to simply copy and paste your character. You’ll be strong, but you’ll still be unique.

Best Open Hand Monk races in Baldur’s Gate 3

Because BG3 lets you allot Ability Point bonuses independently of your character’s race, your selection isn’t quite as important as it otherwise would be in D&D. With that said, there are some stand-out options that are optimal for the Open Hand Monk.

Races don’t make a significant difference in the grand scheme of things, so while the two races below may be a cut above the rest, you can safely select whichever race you want and still be a force to be reckoned with.

Wood Half-Elf

Wood Half-Elves have the best base movement speed out of any race in BG3 because of their 1.5-meter speed bonus. As an Open Hand Monk, maneuverability is critical, so this bonus is priceless.

Fleet of foot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Githyanki

Similarly to how Wood Half-Elves benefit from extra movement, the Githyanki Race is ideal for Monks because of their enhanced jump. At level three, Githyanki get a free daily spell that triples their jumping distance. This can let you close gaps or reach enemies that you normally wouldn’t be able to. Githyanki also get Misty Step at level five.

Best Ability Scores for Open Hand Monks

The most important Ability for an Open Hand Monk is Dexterity. Wisdom is second, and Constitution is third. You should start with a minimum of 16 Dexterity, 14 Wisdom, and 14 Constitution. Your least-important stats are Charisma and Intelligence. A great distribution would be:

Strength—10

Dexterity—16 (+1)

Constitution—14

Intelligence—8

Wisdom—16 (+2)

Charisma—10

This setup sacrifices some Strength and a ton of Intelligence to make sure you excel in the areas that matter. The below distribution also works well:

Strength—12

Dexterity—17 (+2)

Constitution—14 (+1)

Intelligence—8

Wisdom—14

Charisma—10

Best Open Hand Monk Background

Backgrounds really only play a role in dialogue choices, for the most part. With that said, it’s usually best to play to your weaknesses instead of your strengths when selecting a Background. Because Monks typically lack Charisma and Strength, Backgrounds that buff Skill Checks that use those stats are the best choices. Some great picks are:

Entertainer Gives bonuses to Acrobatics and Performance

Guild Artisan Gives bonuses to Insight and Persuasion



Of course, if you’re playing a Dark Urge, you will not be able to select a Background other than Haunted One. The Medicine and Intimidation bonuses granted by this Background are also great options for an Open Hand Monk.

Best Open Hand Monk Feats

Selecting the correct Feats for your Open Hand Monk is perhaps the second most important choice, second only to your Ability Score distribution. You gain Feats at fourth, eighth, and 12th levels, meaning you get to pick three in total. Because there is such a large gap between levels four and twelve, the order that you unlock Feats in matters greatly.

Level four Feats

There are really only two Feats to between from at level four, if you ask me.

Ability Score Improvement You will take this Feat once or twice regardless, but getting it at level four can help improve your character in every way. It’s ideal to get your Dexterity to 20 as quickly as possible.

Mobile You don’t need the extra movement speed that this Feat grants, but Mobile also prevents you from provoking Opportunity Attacks when moving after you’ve made an attack. Open Hand Monks get a ton of attacks, and this Feat allows you to distribute those attacks however you wish without being punished for it.



Level eight Feats

Level eight is a simple level for Feats. Take whichever suggested level four Feat you didn’t take before. If you do feel inclined to mix things up, or just feel like you’re lacking in other areas, some good alternative options are:

Durable This is a great Feat no matter your Class that gives you tons of bonus hit points and also fully heals you on short rests. Because Ki also recharges on a short rest, you basically get all the benefits of a long rest twice per day with this Feat.

Alert This one is a little niche, but the +5 bonus to Initiative means you will always be going first in combat. Because Open Hand Monks have such high movement speed and can knock enemies prone and stun them, this Feat lets you consistently neutralize dangerous foes before they even have a chance to attack.



Level 12 Feats

If you don’t have 20 Dexterity already, I strongly suggest you take Ability Score Improvement to finish maxing out your primary stat. If your Dex is already at 20, you should take any of the three Feats listed above (Mobile, Durable, or Alert).

Alternative Open Hand Monk Build: The Tavern Brawler

The guide above describes the best way to build your Open Hand Monk while staying true to the Class’s intended design, but there is another absurd and totally cheesy way to build this class, and it all revolves around the Tavern Brawler Feat.

Tavern Brawler adds twice your Strength modifier to unarmed attack and damage rolls.

Normally, this Feat doesn’t benefit a Monk much at all, because Strength isn’t a primary Monk Ability Score. But, if you swap out your high Dexterity for high Strength, you can dish out absolutely broken amounts of damage with this Feat. You will likely have some trouble before level four, but as soon as you get the Tavern Brawler Feat, all your unarmed attacks will essentially be guaranteed hits, and they will deal an extra eight guaranteed damage.

Tavern Brawler Monk is a strong contender for the single strongest build in BG3, but it definitely isn’t for everyone, as it does feel a bit like an exploit.