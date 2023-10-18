Baldur’s Gate 3: How did Isobel die in BG3? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of lovely, vibrant characters that will win you over the more time you spend with them. Unfortunately, most of them have tragic backstories that are not immediately apparent when you first meet them. However, few of these tragedies compare to the life and death of Isobel Thorm, a Cleric of the Selunite Order and protector of the Last Light Inn.

One of the most asked questions regarding Isobel is how she initially died and was eventually brought back to life later. The Isobel you meet in the Last Light Inn is a resurrected half-elf who perished almost a century ago. So how did things get to this point for Isobel?

How did Isobel die in Baldur’s Gate 3?

From what we know so far, Isobel’s death happened over 100 years ago due to reasons that are not entirely clear. All we know from the previous Baldur’s Gate games is that the era was a tumultuous one, claiming the life of Isobel’s mother Melodia, and subsequently, her own.

The untimely deaths of both his wife and daughter caused Isobel’s father, General Ketheric Thorm, to denounce the Selunite faith and embrace the goddess Shar instead. This conversion of faith stemmed from Ketheric’s strong desire to bring his daughter back to life.

Since Shar did not provide what Ketheric was looking for, he switched allegiances once again, this time joining the followers of Myrkul, the god of death. After becoming the chosen one of Myrkul, Ketheric resurrected Isobel successfully, although this action earned her disapproval and caused Isobel to distance herself from her father even more.

What happens after Isobel’s resurrection?

Her fate after the revival might be better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Isobel was revived, her memories came flooding back. She was also made aware of the atrocities her father committed in her name and thus, distanced herself from him. Isobel also reunites with her lost lover, Dame Aylin (provided you rescue her from Ketheric’s clutches) after you save her from the Last Light Inn. Both of them will join your camp after Act Two concludes.

If you’re playing as the Dark Urge, there is a unique interaction that can end up with you having to kill Isobel. This isn’t the most ideal result but if you plan on sticking true to the evil of the Dark Urge, be prepared to fight Jaheira and the entirety of the Last Light Inn, including the horrors from beyond.

About the author