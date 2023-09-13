Baldur’s Gate 3 fans explain why Guardian customization was yet another masterstroke

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers hours upon hours of playtime, many of which can be lost using the in-depth character customization, which you actually have to go through twice.

After finalizing a character for yourself, you’ll then be tasked with creating a Guardian who acts as a huge part of the story and can even be romanced.

As you progress through Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll learn more and more about this mysterious accomplice, their history, and their goals, which features plenty of twists and turns along the way.

There is one particular reveal that hits much deeper, however, and, if you know what I’m talking about, it’s safe to continue. Otherwise, be warned that there are major spoilers ahead.

Big secrets lie beneath. Image via Larian Studios

You’ll learn that your Guardian isn’t who they initially claimed to be at all and is, in fact, a Mindflayer known as the Emperor. This acts as a major push in the story, with the big question being whether you can trust a Mindflayer at all.

Major choices spin out of that reveal, all the way through to the end of the game, and there’s still plenty of lore to discover along the way, including the fact that your Guardian was not always a Mindflayer and was, in fact, a crucial figure in the building of the land you call home.

On Reddit, many players have now come to a major realization that there are many levels to the story that Larian Studios is spinning and that the ability to customize the Guardian was, in fact, a major power play.

Comment

byu/Aerion_AcenHeim from discussion

inBaldursGate3

A discussion on the customization of the Guardian shared how the entire process could well have been a way for the Emperor to manipulate you from the start, working out what sort of look would make them more trusting.

When you think about it, and how much detail Larian Studios has gone into with Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll begin to realize that it is highly likely this was all planned and wonder why it took you so long to put the pieces together.

About the author