Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are convinced they know the game’s best race—and it’s not even close

It's almost like they didn't even want it to be balanced.

Deciding what race to play in Baldur’s Gate 3 can oftentimes be more about the backstory you want to give your character than the actual optimization of that character, but if you intend to use the “best” race, fans seem to have found a consensus.

In a post to social media today, BG3 fans made it clear that not only are Githyanki the best race in the game, but they’re so much better than just about every other option that it’s a little bit oppressive. Luckily, the game is more about fun and adventure than it is being “competitive,” but seriously, Githyanki are obnoxiously overpowered.

With Astral Knowledge and Githyanki Psionics, the race that is built for war comes with an assortment of tools that are tough to pass up. Astral Knowledge lets players gain proficiency in all skills related to a chosen ability each Long Rest, making it so you can change up your proficiency from day to day depending on what you might need.

Meanwhile, Githyanki Psionics give you access to a couple of the most powerful movement abilities in the game. At level three, Githyanki Psionics: Jump is unlocked, and then at level five, you get to cast Misty Step once per Long Rest.

To be completely honest, even if Githyanki only had access to Misty Step once per Long Rest, they might be the best race in the game. Misty Step is by far the strongest movement ability in BG3, and being able to cast it regularly is an invaluable tool for every single class in the game.

The more you start to think about it, it almost starts to make sense that Githyanki characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 see themselves as superior to all other races—because they kind of are.

