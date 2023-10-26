Baldur’s Gate 3 fans agree one villain is the worst—even if you’re trying to be evil

There are a lot of options, but people really seem to not like this dude.

An elf with long white hair swept back behind his ears looks to the side.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has no shortage of villains, but some of them are so good at being bad that not even the most evil players want anything to do with them.

Fans of BG3 took to social media on Wednesday to discuss which villains they would “absolutely never” side with no matter how evil they might want their playthrough to be, and the responses brought about a resounding consensus.

While many people noted that the narcissistic power hungry mage Lorroakan and egomaniacal cambion Raphael got their well-deserved mention, the winner of the most-hated award was none other than the True Soul Nere.

There are lots of villains you can help. Which won’t you?
byu/Onion_Guy inBaldursGate3

As an enemy of the sentient plant hivemind people known as Myconids, many players simply refused to side with him because of how cool the Myconids are. Even if you want to be “evil,” you can start a revolt inside the Myconid colony, grouping with the Myconid character Glut and killing the colony’s current leader Sovereign Spaw. So even if you’re trying to be a bad guy, you still don’t have much of a reason to like Nere.

In a similar vein, the Duergar Sergeant Thrinn is equally unlikable in my opinion. Siding with the slave owning monster puts players on a quest to retrieve a pair of boots that a slave used to run away from Thrinn.

Thrinn and the Duegrar are a part of Nere’s posse, so I effectively view them as one and the same, none of which I want to be friendly with even if I’m trying to be evil.

