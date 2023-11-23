Baldur’s Gate 3 encourages the power of friendship, and players love it

Baldur’s Gate 3 is all about finding companions for your adventure to fight enemies and explore the world. If you think you can do things by yourself… well, Larian Studios has given players a few subtle hints on what can happen.

On Nov. 22, a fan noticed that BG3 characters that say they work better alone end up dead: “The Tiefling surveying the Githyanki near the mountain pass? She said she works better alone. Dead” as well as the Drow near Auntie Ethel’s mushroom circle. Some players found out that even one of Githyanki’s books talks about how you should find allies and build friendships, which explains a lot of Lae’zel’s behavior. Another player noticed when they were doing a solo tactician run most of the loading screen tips were about the benefits of having a strong party, which is hilarious for sure. Not sure if Larian did that on purpose but I wouldn’t be surprised.

Many agreed that Larian might be poking fun here at the Lone Wolf concept from their earlier games—Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2. In those games, there was a Lone Wolf trait that gave you more defensive stats and doubled the points invested in attributes. There’s no such trait in BG3, instead, you only get one unique dialogue line at the end of the game if you complete it solo. When talking to the Dream Visitor, they will tell you there are many more battles ahead, and you will need allies, to which you can reply with: “Did you not see what I just did? I don’t need anyone.”

It would be great if Larian eventually added a Lone Wolf alternative to BG3 as solo runs can be quite challenging right now. “Playing without a party is hard even on Explorer but it sure challenges your mind into finding creative solutions,” one fan wrote, and who knows, maybe, eventually, solo playthroughs will become more accessible. Or Larian will continue to make fun of them.