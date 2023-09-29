Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplayers bring Astarion and Lae’zel to life

Reddit users Fuzzy_Aspect1385 and scarlettsirene have created some incredible Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplays. Showing off their Astarion and Lae’zel respectively, fans are in great spirits knowing that their local conventions will surely have more cosplayers to discover.

Posting his thread a month ago, Fuzzy_Aspect just so happened to choose the breakout character of this game-of-the-year contender. Astarion, the Elf-turned-Vampire, is adored for his sassy remarks and resourcefulness both in and out of combat. This is a fantastic representation, right down to the beautifully arranged hair.

A rather sweet story precedes Fuzzy_Aspect’s creation, as his wife fell in love with Baldur’s Gate 3. Of course, this wouldn’t be an Astarion-based thread without a little bit of humor thrown in. “Everyone is panicking about their wives leaving them for Astarion,” remarked ravensept. “You just became Astarion, 10/10.”

Scarlettsirene, meanwhile, looks incredible portraying the battle-thirsty Lae’zel. Choosing—much like Fuzzy_Aspect—to fashion together an iconic camp outfit, scarlett’s makeup takes commitment and precision. There’s an awful lot of green to apply even before considering the application of prosthetic ears.

“Goth vibes are so 2022, Gith vibes are all the rage now,” stated StringInfinite6945, and you won’t find much disagreement here. Although abrasive at times, Lae’zel is a refreshingly honest companion despite her tendency to butt heads with others. For those who have yet to romance the wayward warrior, it presents a rewarding and heartfelt dose of development.

Of course, the human visage can only bend and contort so much. Should scarlett continue to strive for 100 percent screen accuracy, she will have the perplexing task of hiding her very human nose. This aspect prompted a few light-hearted references to Lae’zel and her disapproval of what she deems to be “uneconomical.” Charming.

Regardless, both fans have done their chosen characters total justice. We salute them for their commitment to the craft!

About the author