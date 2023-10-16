Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you resurrect the Durinbold Mausoleum dogs in BG3?

Seeing the deceased is almost always a sad occasion, especially when it’s man’s best friend, and in the Durinbold Mausoleum of Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few dogs that lay buried alongside their owner that players seem interested in bringing back to life.

The mausoleum sits inside the Baldur’s Gate Lower City’s graveyard, and it possesses four sarcophaguses that contain the bodies of Houndmaster Pol and his three hunting dogs, Gordis, Rocky, and Zina. Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect in the tomb.

Can you resurrect the Durinbold Mausoleum dogs in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The short answer here is no, you cannot resurrect the Durinbold Mausoleum dogs in BG3. However, interacting with any of the contents in the Mausoleum will trigger an interesting combat sequence with the ghosts of Houndmaster Pol and his doggos.

The entrance to Durinbold Mausoleum is on the eastern part of the graveyard near the main building. Screengrab via Dot Esports.

The tomb is located in the graveyard around the northernmost part of the Lower City. It will be just north of Forge of the Nine and a little bit to the east of Devil’s Fee. Once inside, if you try to steal anything from the tomb, the houndmaster’s ghost will appear along with those of Gordis, Rocky, and Zina to protect the burial grounds.

There isn’t anything special about this fight. You can’t really call it a “boss” fight by any stretch of the imagination, but Houndmaster Pol will be the biggest enemy with the most abilities. Where things get interesting, though, is when you eventually take out Pol. Assuming you kill Pol’s ghost before any of the dog’s ghosts, the ghosts of the dogs will pull off one of the more flavorful maneuvers you’ll see in the game.

Defeating Houndmaster Pol shouldn’t require any hefty resources considering the ghost only has 88 health. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Upon the death of Pol’s ghost, the ghosts of Gordis, Rocky, and Zina will all run to the dead ghost’s remains and sacrifice themselves at Pol’s feet, releasing their souls to join their master. Once they’ve all done so, you will be free to loot the mausoleum as you see fit.

The remains of each dog will still be in their respective sarcophagus, and you can even put them in your bag. Some players with a character dabbling in necromancy could hypothetically use the bodies to create zombies. However, some players on social media have pointed out these zombies will be humanoid, so the corpses won’t keep their four-legged nature.

