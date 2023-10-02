Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you help Fevrokis in BG3?

Fevrokis is a Tiefling child found in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3. Maybe it’s the fact that the child looks a whole lot like Mattis, our favorite little scam artist, or maybe it’s because Fevrokis is found lamenting over his parents’ corpses—whatever the reason, something pulled us towards altruism when we found the child.

Read on to learn where to find Fevrokis and how you can interact with the Tiefling child in BG3.

Can you save Fevrokis’ parents in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately, Fevrokis’ parents cannot be saved. Initially, we were worried we had done something a little earlier in the city of Baldur’s Gate that led to this double murder taking place, but it seems that was not the case.

No player action triggers the death of Fevrokis’ parents, and similarly, no player action can prevent them.

Can you help Fevrokis in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Other than moral support from a distance, there is nothing you can do to help Fevrokis after his parents have been killed. We even tried casting Speak With the Dead to see if a hidden quest could be started by speaking with the parents’ corpses, but unfortunately, that is not the case.

This whole encounter raises a couple of questions, primarily why Larian would take the time to add these NPCs for seemingly no reason. Fevrokis and his parents aren’t even the only ones at the murder scene—there are also two other NPCs who have just discovered the tragic scene. Phelgro and Hari can be spoken to at the murder scene, but they just say what we’re all thinking, which is some iteration or another of the word “tragic.”

Should I come back later? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Our theory was that Larian simply didn’t get around to designing a quest revolving around Fevrokis, or that they did and it ended up being cut from the final game. In such a case, there wouldn’t be any reason to remove Fevrokis from the game, as his presence still adds life (ironically) to the city of Baldur’s Gate just by being there.

A Redditor offered another creative theory—the idea that Larian might have added Fevrokis without a quest in mind and rather as a reminder that you can’t save everybody. If that is the case, it certainly worked. We were left with a grim and despondent feeling after encountering the newly orphaned child, and we seriously doubt we were the only ones.

Where to find Fevrokis in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can find the unfortunate child under a bridge in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. Just below Sorcerous Sundries, the magic bookstore that Gale is dying to visit, you’ll find Fevrokis beneath an underpass.

You’re not going to like what you find. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest way to get there is by fast traveling to Heapstride Strand. From there, you’ll only have to head up a small set of stone stairs and take a left.

