Baldur’s Gate 3: Best background for Paladin in BG3

What was you past before you took the Oath?

The background of a Paladin character can vary wildly, but all of them lead to righteousness and justice in some sense. Aside from the roleplay aspect, backgrounds in Baldur’s Gate 3 offer additional skill proficiencies, inspiration opportunities, and dialogue options.

Paladin is the true lawful good class of BG3. They took an oath to protect others, honor what is sacred, and bring down those who have sinned. And if they break the oath in any way, darkness will take over their powers.

We’ll present the best backgrounds for a Paladin in BG3 and possible roleplay elements you can implement following the background to make your character more interesting during the campaign in honor of the game BG3 is inspired by, Dungeons and Dragons.

Best Paladin backgrounds in Baldur’s Gate 3

We recommend picking a background that has at least one skill under the Strength and Charisma skill umbrellas, prioritizing Strength skills.

This means all backgrounds that have Athletics, Deception, Intimidation, Performance, and Persuasion are a good fit for Paladins. Here are the best five backgrounds for Paladin in BG3:

Soldier

Proficiencies:

Athletics

Intimidation

Soldiers received combat and tactics training while serving in the military, being a mercenary, or, in the Paladin’s case, being an agent of God—any god. Paladins are a religious class, but religious soldiers might be more connected to the religion than the average practitioner.

Outlander

Proficiencies:

Athletics

Survival

Outlanders grew far from the cities and learned how to survive in the wilds. Paladins have a lawful image, but growing far from civilization may lead to a character that has difficulties following the law because they don’t know it, but they can have a high drive to learn and become just.

Entertainer

Proficiencies:

Acrobatics

Performance

The Entertainer background might have allowed your character to see all the injustice in this world during their time in a traveling group, performing for both the rich and the poor. Eventually, they decided to take an oath and bring justice to the Forgotten Realms.

Noble

Proficiencies:

History

Persuasion

Nobles already have the privilege of believing in justice, so it makes perfect sense a Noble would become a Paladin. Your character would have the means and money to study and learn not only combat, but the theories to follow their oath.

Guild Artisan

Proficiencies:

Insight

Persuasion

Art and craftsmanship have always been a great way to spread hope throughout history and as a Guild Artisan, your character could express their desire for justice through the things they make and the crafts they practice. After some time, your Paladin chose to equip a sword and shield instead of artisan’s tools to spread the message.

