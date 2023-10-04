Baldur’s Gate 3 and Penguins of Madagascar crossover is one we didn’t know we needed

The content creator behind such videos as the Austin Powers in Mass Effect duology has returned with a combination of franchises we could not have predicted. ‘Penguins of Baldur’s Gate 3’ takes the Madagascar quartet of comedy and places them in the land of Faerûn.

Released earlier today, the sub-two-minute burst of entertainment catalogs the misadventures of Skipper and company as they crashland a nautiloid. Hilarity ensues. As we have come to expect from YouTube user eli_handle_b.wav, the penguins are flawlessly integrated into the wildly different world in spite of the clashing visual styles.

Their output of content is extraordinarily consistent for such high-quality work which includes sourcing the best clips for both sides of a crossover before stitching them together in a painfully intricate process. Turnover times are most certainly helped by how short each clip montage is. To date, the longest video on the channel is ‘Michael Scott in Mass Effect’ with a runtime shy of three minutes.

Not one of these works of art has garnered less than 400,000 views and we don’t believe there is any reason this one should be any different. “This is an absolute masterpiece,” commented Kevduit. Fellow commentor hamtarogoku paid personal thanks to eli_handle_b.wav. “The only content creator I still get excited about when he uploads,” they said. “Your video edits are a gift to humanity.”



You won’t find any disagreement here. This writer believes wholeheartedly that this style of comedy wouldn’t work without Eli’s outstanding eye for genre clashes and truly inspired fits across visual mediums. It is anybody’s guess what next mashup awaits us.

About the author