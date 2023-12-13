Will there be a sequel to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has not been out for too long, but that doesn’t mean some players in the community aren’t already thinking about a possible sequel.

While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora hasn’t been as well-received as other major open-world titles in 2023, it has certainly garnered praise for its graphics and exploration. This has given hope to fans who want to see the developers build off this foundation and correct some of the mistakes Frontiers of Pandora makes throughout its 15-hour campaign. There’s also the ending to the game to consider, as it seems to hint at a story left untold.

The guide below takes a look at a possible sequel to Frontiers of Pandora but does contain some slight spoilers for the ending of the story.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have a sequel?

At the time of writing, Ubisoft has not stated anything official on a possible sequel to Frontiers of Pandora. This is to be expected, though, as it’s rare for a publisher to announce another game so shortly after one has been released.

Ubisoft is likely waiting to see how sales turn out for the newest Avatar title and if it’s worth it to start development on a sequel before announcing anything.

However, if we just go by the ending to Frontiers of Pandora, it seems the devs are at least hinting at another game or possible DLC in the future. The ending concludes with Mercer seemingly dying, but this happens off-screen, so we can’t confirm if he actually died or not. This could be the catalyst for a sequel.

There are also some lines Teylan says at the end which indicate the RDA is still a massive threat in Pandora. It’s entirely possible Mercer survived the ending encounter and teams back up with RDA in a future DLC or sequel. It’s also conceivable Mercer did end up dying at the end of Frontiers of Pandora, but RDA finds a new leader to be the central villain in the next game.

Unfortunately, we have no official details to go off of, so we will have to wait for Ubisoft to publically comment on any matters relating to the future of its Avatar series. Until then, fans of Frontiers of Pandora will have to keep holding out hope for a future sequel or even some DLC.