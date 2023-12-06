Like any game with combat, healing is a big part of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so any item that can help with this is something that you’ll want to be familiar with.

Dapophet pods are one of those great items, but given the lush world filled with greenery, it’s no shame if you get lost when looking to identify this plant and seek out supplies. Fortunately, it’s one of the most distinct plants in the game.

Where to find Dapophet pods in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

It doesn’t look as horrifying in motion. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You’ll find Dapophet pods near water sources on Pandora. They spawn very regularly so you shouldn’t need to venture far from the water before you’re able to find and harvest some. The Na’Vi use these resources to heal, so it’s always handy to have some on hand.

You can hold multiple Dapophet pods at the beginning of the game, and early on they are truly the best healing resource there is. Given how often you can find them in the wild, it’s much easier to ensure you’ve got some on hand than it is to get ahold of the other healing items in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Activating your Dapophet pod is simple. If you’re on controller just press the left directional button when you are low on health and you will immediately begin to start healing.