What is the max level in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

While progressing in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you earn experience, unlock skills, and get new equipment. There are limits to how many upgrades you can get —including a level cap.

Leveling up is the most straightforward way to become stronger and face tougher enemies in the game. You earn XP by progressing through the game. It also allows you to unlock various upgrades, such as Skill points and Equipment, although those aren’t linked directly to your level.

If you’re exploring Pandora, you might wonder how far you can go before hitting the game’s limits. Here is the maximum level in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

What is the highest level you can reach in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The highest level you can get to in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is 20. At the time of writing, there is no New Game Plus available, so reaching that level is the end of the road for you. It’s still unclear whether the developer has plans to add this feature in the future.

Fortunately, it’s entirely possible to complete the main story without getting to the max level. If you’re not focusing much on side quests, there is a high chance that you won’t be level 20 when facing off against the main story’s last boss. But even if you’re a few levels behind, you can get through the fight and complete the main game with a solid build.

Although your progression in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is quite straightforward, the game features a few interesting nuances when it comes to getting strong. While you might want to earn the most XP possible to get more powerful in combat or become a better hunter, that’s not the only thing that helps you achieve it. To unlock Skill Points, you have to complete quests instead of reaching higher levels. You should also think carefully about the best skill to unlock as you progress through the story. Equipment is another useful tool to become stronger, so it shouldn’t be underestimated either. Generally, you shouldn’t struggle too much with progression.