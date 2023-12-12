Is Nadji Jeter in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

It's not what it sounds like.

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can play as a female or male protagonist that you can customize in many ways. Their voice lines are entirely dubbed to make them feel more alive, and players have wondered if the male protagonist is voiced by Nadji Jeter.

Based on the game’s trailers, many players were persuaded the male protagonist was voiced by the actor who played Miles Morales in the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, released in October.

Nadji Jeter has become renowned in the video games industry, especially over the last few years with recent Marvel’s Spider-Man titles, including voicing and motion capture. Has he also worked on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s male protagonist voiced by Nadji Jeter?

You can customize the male protagonist, but he has one voice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The male protagonist’s voice sure resembles Nadji Jeter’s. But a quick look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s cast is enough to see that the actor’s name isn’t on it.

The character is voiced by Patrick Emmanuel Abellard, according to IMDb. The Canadian-born actor speaks both French and English. He has performed in theater plays over the years and films, but it’s the first time he’s heard in a video game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an AAA video game developed by Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment that puts emphasis on quality throughout all aspects of the game, and voice actors are no exception. Its cast features several high-profile actors.

It includes Andreas Apergis, who’s playing the game’s villain, called John Mercer. His voice was heard in many video games over the years, including Ubisoft’s flagship series, Assassin’s Creed. The first ally you encounter, So’lek, is voiced by Dusan Dukic, who worked on several video games that, include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Lastly, you might recognize the voice of Liza Snow in Far Cry 3, played by Mylene Dinh-robic. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, she voices Priya Chen, a human who joined the Na’vi resistance after working for the RDA. Patrick Emmanuel Abellard is a fresher profile in comparison to this cast, and his voice might be heard in more video games in the future.