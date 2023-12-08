Saving your progress in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is as important as in any game, but how do you do it?

Even if I’ve just saved 14 times in a row, I know full well I’m going to save again just to be sure. So, if I’m exploring the plains of Pandora, tackling all hostiles head-on, I’m going to want to know how to save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in case my Na’vi encounters a no-no.

It’s not actually very clear in Frontiers of Pandora how to save. So, to avoid your avatar having to needlessly replay more Avatar, let’s see if we can solve this issue.

Can you save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

A strange one from the developer. Image via Ubisoft

If you’re struggling to save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, this is because the only way to save is by waiting for the game to autosave for you. Ultimately, this means you can save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but you have to wait for the game to do it for you at moments it decides are opportune. You will know the game is autosaving as you’ll see three dots in the bottom left corner of your screen. Just make sure you don’t turn off the game when these dots are showing, or you could risk losing progress.

Yeah, I’m not sure why, but Ubisoft has decided to be very selective with the save game function in Frontiers of Pandora. Unlike its 2023 contemporary Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which also shares the familiar open-world Ubisoft vibe, there is no discernible manual save system.

Mirage allows you to manually save at will, whereas Frontiers of Pandora is strictly an autosave-only affair. You can go to the title’s main menu and cycle through different autosave options, but if you want individual save files spread out across your playthrough in case of disaster, you’re out of luck.