How to increase maximum health using Bellsprig in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has plenty of enemies to defeat and threats to face, so improving your maximum health is key—but how exactly is this done?

While you can improve your healing capacity and health by using Skill Points as you progress, the easiest way to boost your health is to interact with Bellsprig flowers located throughout the map.

But where exactly can you find them and how do you use them? We’ve got the answers you need below.

Where to find Bellsprig in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Blue markers need a closer look. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bellsprigs can be found across the map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora but are usually hidden away in nooks and crannies, or at the top of cliffs. However, you can find Bellsprig locations on your map.

Unfortunately, many points of interest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora all share the same simple map icon of a blue dot—which makes it difficult to identify Bellsprig locations at first glance.

To check whether the location you’re scrolling over is a Bellsprig, move your cursor directly above the marker to see exactly what the area has to offer. If it’s not a Bellsprig, it’s still worth collecting.

How to use Bellsprig in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A simple step. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is no complicated approach to using a Bellsprig in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so you only need to walk up to the flower and hold the interact button.

Unlike the flowers that you harvest from, you won’t need to complete a minigame by ensuring you’re pulling the resource in the right direction and with the right amount of force. Instead, it’s just a simple press of a button.

Your character will touch the flower and your maximum health will be increased—making you even more powerful in your fight against the RDA, so I recommend grabbing all the Bellsprigs you can.