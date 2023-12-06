How to increase Combat Strength in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does not feature level-based character progression, your Combat Strength will advise you whether you’re ready for specific missions—but how does it work?

Improving Combat Strength will happen naturally on your adventures, but if there’s a specific mission you want to take on, there are ways to quickly boost your power to ensure you are ready for the fight ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about Combat Strength in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and how to improve it.

How Combat Strength increases in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Keep close tabs on the numbers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Combat Strength in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora increases when you find better gear and weapons, or unlock skills, and is helpful to assess whether you’re ready for a specific fight.

You will regularly acquire new items throughout your journey in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, either by finding them out in the open, receiving them as quest rewards, or getting them as gifts from the Na’vi as you increase your Clan Favor.

You’ll be able to immediately tell whether you are at the recommended level by looking at the right-hand side of the menu screen. If you’re below the recommended level, you’ll see a blue exclamation point on a pink background directly below your current Combat Strength.

Tips to raise Combat Strength in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Raising your Combat Strength in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is easy to do while you’re progressing through the game. You should regularly check and compare your current gear and weapons with new items, and use your Skill Points whenever they become available.

Gear and weapons quickly become obsolete compared to newer items, although you can use crafting to add bonuses to items and boost their stats. Despite this, you’ll likely reach a point where you’ll have to switch out your older items, and I don’t recommend wasting materials on gear in the early game.

Instead, regularly swap out your equipped items with the new gear you earn, and if there’s a specific look you prefer, you can use the cosmetic settings when changing your gear to select which appearance is applied to your character.