While fighting the RDA in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll also be tasked with improving the air quality on Pandora—but how exactly do you do that?

Though you are introduced to the air quality feature early on in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and will naturally improve it as you progress through the main storyline, you’ll have to venture out on your own if you want to fully improve the air quality and earn the respective trophy or achievement.

If you’re wondering exactly what you need to do, fear not,

How to improve air quality in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Those pesky humans. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Improving air quality in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is tied to game progression and completing side quests, so you should always be on the lookout for RDA Outposts and RDA Installations.

You’ll know if you’re near one of these locations as the environment will look dark and gloomy, there will be dead creatures around, and any material you go to gather will show as “Polluted” and you will be unable to collect them.

Look for smoke in the sky to locate the specific area of the RDA building and head towards the location. As you approach, a mission guide will appear in the top-left corner and will tell you the requirements to clear out the location.

I’ve found stealth to be the best approach to clearing out these locations but you may have to go loud at times. The normal bow is great for killing infantry and the Heavy Bow can be used to destroy Mechs—though it’s worth scanning them first to find out what type, as some will require multiple hits.

Use the environment against stronger RDA Mechs by waiting for them to stand near fuel tankers, which you can then fire an arrow at to explore. Alternatively, use your SID to hack RDA Mechs—it’s best to store the hacks on multiple Mechs and activate them all at once so you can slip in and out to interact with the tasks you need to complete.

You do not need to kill every enemy in the area and the moment you complete the final objective, a short cutscene will play showing the RDA retreating and nature claiming back the land. Because of this, you can rush the last objective if you want, but be careful, as you’ll have to start again if you die.