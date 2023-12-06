RDA forces are armed to the teeth across Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, even in the skies.

While flying around on the back of your Ikran, you may encounter an RDA Aerial Device. These devices can cause plenty of problems and are typically well-guarded by enemy forces. Once you reach a station like this, your next step is to destroy it. While that seems simple on the surface, if you’re not familiar with the process, it can be tricky.

To save you some time and help you explore Pandora with less resistance, here is everything you need to know to quickly handle RDA Aerial Devices when you encounter them.

How to hack and destroy RDA Aerial Devices in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Hacking is simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process to destroy RDA Aerial Devices in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is simple once you know where to look.

First, land on top of an Aerial Device.

Look for the control panel, which is usually in the center of the platform.

Hold L1 and press Triangle to wield your hacking tool.

Hack the control panel by completing the slider puzzle and it will expose the batteries.

Jump back onto your Ikran and shoot the batteries to make them explode, destroying the device.

For the Pushing Back mission, you’ll need to repeat this process for at least three separate devices, but be cautious, as you will also encounter enemy choppers attempting to stop you. You can easily gun them down from the back of your Ikran so you can get back to the mission.

This should be all you need to know to take down any of the RDA Aerial Devices that you encounter during your adventures in Pandora.