How to get Stormsky Resin in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Whether crafting a new Shortbow or simply building favor with the clans of Pandora, Stormsky Resin is something you will need to find during your adventures through Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

This resource can be tricky to find given its size and rarity, but if you know where to look the process of gathering ample supply shouldn’t be too difficult. To save you some time, here’s what we’ve found when looking for Stormsky Resin during our time in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Where to find Stormsky Resin in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You can find Stormsky Resin on the side of trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Stormsky Resin on the side of fallen Stormsky Bamboo trees around Pandora. I’ve found the best place to gather this is Echo’s Force on the furthest West point of Kinglor Forest.

Head to this location and seek out a fallen tree. Using Na’vi instincts you should be able to spot the Stormsky Resin on the side, simply interact with it, find the weak point, and pull the resource from the tree.

That’s all you need to do! You can repeat this process as much as you require to farm up all the Stormsky Resin you need.

How to get exquisite Stormsky Resin in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You can find exquisite quality Stormsky Resin in the same location mentioned above, Echo’s Force on the Western coast of Kinglor Forest.

This place is ripe with Stormsky Bamboo trees so you simply need to search around and eventually, you should find what you are after. Given its rarity, it will likely be more difficult to find than regular Stormsky Resin.

Having the Stable Hands upgrade is going to make your chances of getting an exquisite pull better so it’s worth investing in that, and also ensuring the area is not polluted as that can reduce your chances.