How to get Stormsky Bamboo Shoots in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a wealth of resources to gather for crafting and Stormsky Bamboo Shoots are a valuable material—but where can you find them?

Like many resources in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Stormsky Bamboo Shoots can only be found in specific locations and you will have your work cut out if you’re looking to obtain Stormsky Bamboo Shoots of Exquisite quality. We’ve made your task a lot easier with this dedicated guide though, which will tell you everything you need to know to maximize your harvest. Contents Where to find Stormsky Bamboo Shoots in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Stormsky Bamboo Shoots can be found throughout the Kinglor Forest anywhere that Stormsky Bamboo grows—which should be easy to spot as the plants tower above the environment and dominate the landscape.

Find the Bamboo Grove. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You need to look for a specific biome, however, which you can do on the map. For the Stormsky Bamboo Shoots, look for the Bamboo Grove biome. Once there, you should find bountiful amounts of Stormsky Bamboo.

While you’ll have no trouble identifying the purple canes of Stormsky Bamboo, the Stormsky Bamboo Shoots can be a little harder to find. The best way is to open your Hunter’s Guide and pin the entry for Stormsky Bamboo Shots, which will show them in yellow when viewed with Na’vi vision.

How to get Exquisite Stormsky Bamboo Shoots in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Clear out the pollution. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Obtaining Exquisite Stormsky Bamboo Shoots in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a hard task due to the effort you have to go to. Unlike other resources, there’s a bit of groundwork you need to do to get to the spot where Exquisite rarity Stormsky Bamboo Shoots can be found.

Head to the Waterway Valley in the southeastern part of Kinglor Forest and focus your attention on the large islands. The Hunter’s Guide entry for Exquisite Stormsky Bamboo Shoots says to travel to the Southern Islands in this region but I couldn’t get the area to show on the map.

You need to head to the most central of the three large islands and take down the nearby RDA Facility that is polluting the area. There are only a few enemies to defeat and the area has a Combat Strength of eight, so it shouldn’t be too difficult.

Once you have cleared out the RDA Facility and cleared the area of pollution, use your Na’vi vision to highlight the locations of Exquisite Stormsky Bamboo Shoots. Gather them carefully to ensure they are of Pristine quality and, for the best chance of getting Exquisite rarity, harvest the Stormsky Bamboo Shoots when it is raining.