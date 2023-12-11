How to get Reeds in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are a whole host of resources to gather in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Reeds are vital if you want to upgrade your Bow—so how do you get them?

Where to find Reeds in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora There are several different types of Reed to collect in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which can be found across the Upper Plains region. Find the right angle. Screenshot by Dot Esports. If you are on the hunt for Reeds, keep a close eye nearby to lakes and rivers. Much like the real world on Earth, this is where Reeds can be found. Usually, you can spot a big bunch of Reeds but only certain ones can be harvested.

If you need a specific type of Reeds, the best bet is to open your Hunter’s Guide and follow the directions provided. It’s also best to pin the material, which will make it appear in yellow when you use your Na’vi vision.

How to get Exquisite Reeds in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Different Reeds have different requirements. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Each type of Reeds will have a different requirement for harvesting them at Exquisite quality, which will be detailed in the Hunter’s Guide—you’ll have to target specific locations around the Upper Plains. For example, the best quality of Silt Reed can be found on the island at the center of Greatheart Lake—though this is also a dangerous location as you can always find a large Stormglider flying above protecting its nest and it will attack on sight.

Reeds will also have different requirements regarding the time of day and conditions to get the best quality, so it’s always best to double-check your Hunter’s Guide for details on exactly when and where you need to go.